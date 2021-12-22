'Snowfall' season 5 to premiere in February

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Makers of the much-loved crime drama series 'Snowfall' have set February 23 as the show's season 5 premiere date.

The fourth season of FX's hit drama series was the cable net's most-watched series of 2021, as per Deadline.



Co-created by the late John Singleton, the show is set in the summer of 1986. 'Snowfall' follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are rich beyond their wildest dreams and on the verge of having everything they have ever wanted -- right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.

During the budding drug epidemic in Los Angeles in the early 1980s, the crime family (Franklin Saint's family) decides to make money selling cocaine. Meanwhile, a CIA operative also gets involved.

Created by Singleton and Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron, the series from FX Productions is executive produced by the trio along with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie. (ANI)

