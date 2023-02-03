'So Help Me Todd' renewed for another season

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Freshman drama 'So Help Me Todd' has been renewed for season 2.

The show revolves around meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden) and Todd (Skylar Astin), her smart but scruffy, aimless son whom she engages as her law firm's in-house investigator. Todd, the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, is a laid-back, quick-thinking, outstanding former private detective who fell on hard times after his licence was cancelled due to his flexible view of the law. Margaret's drive for excellence and strict adherence to the rules contrasts sharply with Todd's scrappy tactics of navigating sticky circumstances. Other cast members include Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, with an average of 6.3 million viewers per episode, the series has been a rating success for CBS - as much as a broadcast network can achieve in the streaming age. After 35 days of multi-platform viewing, that figure rises to 7.4 million.



President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach said, "'So Help Me Todd' has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin."

She added, "With the series' unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humour and intriguing family dysfunction, it's no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season."

The show is created by Scott Prendergast, who executive produces alongside Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman. (ANI)

