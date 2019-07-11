Cameron Boyce
Social media campaign by Cameron Boyce to be launched in his honour

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's legacy will be carried on by launching a social media campaign that he was working on before his death.
The Disney star who died on Saturday (local time) was planning to launch a campaign on social media named 'Wielding Peace', weeks before he passed away.
"His last project that we were working on was something called 'Wielding Peace,' which was a social media campaign in conjunction with Delaney Tarr, co-founder of March For Our Lives," People quoted Kasey Kitchen, Boyce's representative as saying.
Kitchen added, "Cameron was the epitome of a humanitarian. He had so much he wanted to do and so much left to say. We had countless long, in-depth conversations about life, and how he felt compelled to fight for others without a voice."
The campaign is aimed at fighting gun violence by showing celebrities and survivors 'wielding' a new kind of weapon of unity.
"I've named the concept Wielding Peace. It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding 'guns.' The catch is, the 'guns' that we're using as props will be items that signify unity and peace," Cameron once wrote in a letter addressed to those he asked to be involved.
The letter added that 'household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing, anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon.'
Kitchen later added that they will carry on with the campaign and complete it in the slain actor's honour.
He added, "We have every intention of bringing the campaign to fruition in the near future. It is the duty of all who cared for and loved him to uphold his legacy and continue to strive to be better humans so that we too, may one day leave behind something far greater than ourselves."
Just a day ago, his family shed some light on the medical condition that led to Boyce's tragic death.
"His tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," the actor's family said in a statement released on Tuesday. (ANI)

