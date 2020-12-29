Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg call it quits after 22 years of marriage

Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): American actor Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are calling it quits on their marriage after 22 years.

As reported by Fox News, a representative for the 44-year-old star Frye told the outlet on Monday (local time) that the 'Punky Brewster' star and Goldberg - a producer - had "quietly separated" this year, adding, "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

People Magazine reported that Frye and Goldberg tied the knot in 1998. During the course of their union welcomed four children together - daughters 15-year-old Poet Sienna Rose and 12-year-old Jagger Joseph Blue as well as sons 6-year-old Lyric Sonny Roads and 4-year-old Story.

Furthermore, the former pair took the opportunity during their 10-year anniversary in 2008 to renew their vows in a ceremony organized by close pal Lisa Rowe performed in the garden of their home in the Hollywood Hills.

The 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' actor told People magazine at the time, "Besides the days my children were born - and my first wedding - it was the best night of my life."



The ceremony was attended by their daughters Poet and Jagger - and an intimate number of close friends and family, including Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and Eric Dane.

Despite the "separation" earlier in the year, Frye shared a tribute to Goldberg on Father's Day, writing on Instagram that the family has "a lot of babies and a whole lot of love."

News of the couple's fissure comes just three days after Frye celebrated Christmas with their four children.



She captioned an Instagram snap of herself in a crowded room with the kids, "Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves."

"As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis 'It is one day closer to Christmas' Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020. Xx," she added. (ANI)

