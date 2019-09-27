Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Sony, Marvel reunite to produce third Spider-Man film

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): While the split between Sony Pictures and Marvel left many fans dejected, the two have seemed to have found a way to get along for 'Spider-Man'.
Yes, you heard it right! Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will be producing the third film in the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' series, reported Variety.
The upcoming feature starring Tom Holland is slated to hit big screens on July 16, 2021 and Amy Pascal will also bankroll the film through Pascal Pictures. She has also produced the first two Holland-led films.
Moreover, the titular super-hero will also be seen in any future Marvel films, according to their latest arrangement.
"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," said Feige.
"Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold," the president added.
Last month, the news of Marvel and Sony parting ways surfaced and pointed to likely affecting the release of future Spider-Man films.
The move came after Marvel and its parent company, Disney, requested for a bigger share from any Spider-Man movies going forward, which was turned down by Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

