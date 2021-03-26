Sony Pictures set to make film on classic sit-com 'Bewitched'

Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Film production company Sony Pictures is in early development on a new adaptation of the classic sitcom 'Bewitched', starring Elizabeth Montgomery.

According to Variety, the late film actor Montgomery starred for eight seasons as Samantha Stephens on the sitcom. She essayed the role of a witch married to an ordinary man named Darrin (Dick York and later Dick Sargent) and whose magical powers often cause, yet, sometimes solve, a few hurdles in her life as a typical suburban housewife.

'Bewitched' that was created by Sol Saks, under executive producer Harry Ackerman ran from 1964 to 1972 on ABC, was a defining example of the genre. It even got a spinoff titled 'Tabitha' (focused on Samantha and Darren's daughter), ran for one season.



The new film comes from producers John Davis and John Fox ('Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Game Night') with a script written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett. Matalas has an overall deal at CBS and is currently co-running 'Star Trek: Picard.' The quartet is also developing the 'Witch Mountain' remake for Disney Plus.

As reported by Variety, this isn't the first time when Sony planned a film adaptation of the series. In 2005, the studio released 'Bewitched,' a romantic-comedy from writer-director Nora Ephron, starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell as actors playing Samantha and Darrin on a remake of the classic television show.

Since its finale in 1972, 'Bewitched' has been a beloved hallmark of the sitcom genre, most recently referenced in Marvel's Disney Plus series 'WandaVision,' which used the show as inspiration for its early episodes. (ANI)

