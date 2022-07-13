Sony Pictures Television to launch 'Out of Her Depth'; Channel 4 to release Myanmar's army documentary

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Lizzy Barber's psychological thriller 'Out of Her Depth' will be launched as a TV show by Sony Pictures Television. The show will be adapted by up-and-coming British writer Matilda Curtis. Golden Gate Studios of Luke Scrase has a first-look deal with SPT and will produce the adaptation, which isn't yet attached to a network.

As published late last year, 'Out of Her Depth' is set in the Tuscan summer, and follows the storyline of Rachel, a headstrong woman who's given the job of a lifetime at the Villa Medici Hotel. When she asks her new friend Diana to help her win the affections of the handsome and charming Sebastian, she thinks she might finally have a chance to become part of their world, but when she discovers that Diana may have intentions of her own, she begins to learn the real cost of friendship. Barber will also exec produce alongside Scrase and Brendan Fitzgerald. Curtis is currently writing BBC pilot Dinosaur, produced by Fleabag indie Two Brothers Pictures, as per Deadline.

Channel 4 is to examine three major mass killings in Myanmar through a one-off documentary from local young activists, spotlighting how the army has committed potential war crimes with soldiers systematically targeting peaceful protestors. Filmed over the course of a year by the Burmese activists, 'MYANMAR: The Forgotten Revolution' by Evan Williams Productions will deliver an account of how the nation descended into civil war as Myanmar's army tried to crush a civilian uprising, according to Deadline.



The film also includes exclusive video footage and eyewitness accounts, which reveal, for the first time, evidence of potential war crimes committed by the army in three major mass killings.

In a statement exec Evan Williams said that "By risking their lives to film this documentary, these brave young activists have provided a compelling case that Myanmar's senior military leadership appears to be guilty of crimes against humanity."

The commercial online education platform, BBC Maestro which is developed and operated by Maestro Media under license from BBC Studios Distribution is to launch in the U.S. The platform features a series of extended, in-depth master classes from experts and allows participants to indulge in new areas of learning from the comfort of their own home. Previously only available in the UK, the subscription service will feature the likes of screenwriter and showrunner Jed Mercurio, DJ Mark Ronson, comic book writer Alan Moore, entrepreneur Peter Jones and dog trainer Steve Mann. Upcoming classes includes courses from theater and film director Sam Mendes, fiction writer Lee Child, actor and comedian Sir Billy Connolly, activist Hon. Baroness Doreen Lawrence, filmmaker Edgar Wright, and musical theater lyricist Sir Tim Rice, as per Deadline. (ANI)

