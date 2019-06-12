Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at the season four premiere of the HBO series "Game of Thrones"
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at the season four premiere of the HBO series "Game of Thrones"

Sophie Turner celebrates bachelorette party with Maisie Williams

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Better late than never! Sophie Turner decided to Jet off for a fun bachelorette party, weeks after her secret Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas.
Turner flew all the way to Benidorm, Spain, with her gang of girlfriends, including her 'Game Of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams, to celebrate her upcoming second wedding ceremony.
'The Spanish Princess' fame Nadia Parkes also attended the bash.
According to a report by Us Weekly, the girls landed in Spain on Sunday for the festivities.
While Sophie has not updated her Instgram feed with her bachelorette party posts, the 'dark phoenix' star's close friend Blair Noel Croce shared pictures from the private jet on Instagram.
"We can't have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald's & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant's heart," she wrote in the caption.
The couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Joe and Sophie got hitched in Vegas.
It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo -- who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony -- that the world got know about the wedding.
During a Canadian Radio show, Joe revealed that his folks, like everyone else, found out about the nuptials through social media. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:08 IST

Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury almost made a cameo in 'Rocketman'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher came very close to giving Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury a cameo in Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:08 IST

Is Lady Gaga the reason for Bradley Cooper's split with Irina Shayk?

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): It seems that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk drifted apart because of the former's closeness with Lady Gaga.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:13 IST

Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83'!

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Deepika Padukone will play the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in his upcoming sports drama '83'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:44 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes first public appearance post marriage

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): After getting hitched with Chris Pratt in an intimate ceremony, Katherine Schwarzenegger made her first public appearance in Montecito, California on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:42 IST

'Frozen 2' Official trailer teases Anna and Elsa's dramatic...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): It's time for another chilling adventure as the highly awaited trailer for Disney's Frozen 2 is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:48 IST

Amanda Bynes sued by mental health facility for not paying bill

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Amanda Bynes has been sued by a mental health facility, where she recently received treatment, for not clearing her dues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:31 IST

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt wrap-up post for 'The Sky is Pink' team

New Delhi (India), Jun 12 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a heartfelt note for the entire crew and co-actors of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' while sharing pictures from the wrap-up bash.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:23 IST

Happy 10 year anniversary: Miley Cyrus wishes Liam Hemsworth

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus slammed rumours of her split with Liam Hemsworth by wishing him a happy tenth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:28 IST

Sonakshi Sinha announces her forthcoming film

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday dropped a major surprise for her fans as the actor announced her forthcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson to be honoured at Karlovy Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American actors Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson will be honoured at the 54th Karlovy International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Shahid Kapoor shares 'Falling Apart' dialogue promo from 'Kabir Singh'

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen as an angry, vengeful man in his forthcoming film 'Kabir Singh', shared a 'Falling Apart dialogue promo' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:58 IST

Cardi B, Will Smith enjoy their 'face-swap' clip

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B with actor Will Smith's face? The latter shared a funny fan-made clip on Instagram, where Cardi B's face has been digitally swapped for his.

Read More
iocl