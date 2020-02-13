Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting their first child

Washington D.C. (USA), Feb 13 (ANI): American actor Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

A source told JustJared, "The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

Another insider, according to E!News, added, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The gorgeous couple made their last public appearance at the Grammys 2020 where Sophie cheered on her husband during the Jonas Brothers' performance of 'What A Man Gotta Do.'

In May 2019, Joe and Sophie surprised their fans by getting married in Las Vegas. The couple enjoyed a second ceremony in France one month later.

Since then, the duo has continued to document their love story in the form of sweet social media posts, unforgettable vacations and red carpet date nights. (ANI)

