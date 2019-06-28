Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas host pre-wedding pool party

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Chilling by the pool! Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner hosted a pre-wedding pool party in France.
The couple's wedding is around the corner, and they are spending time with their loved ones ahead of their special day, reported E! News.
The 'Sucker' singer and 'Game of Thrones' actor, who first tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May, are all set to get hitched once again, this time in France.
As the wedding date approaches, the pair, who kick-started the celebrations earlier this week in Paris, has now arrived at the Chateau de Tourreau, their wedding venue located in Sarrians.
On Thursday, the power couple was spotted spending time with the friends and family, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas.
They also threw a wedding party spending time at the pool together, relaxing ahead of the ceremony, which takes place this weekend.
The couple never leaves a chance to gush about each other. The duo, who stays quite active on the photo-sharing application has been successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving everyone major couples goals.
The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together be it a film premiere or a musical performance.
Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship Instagram official by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged.
The two surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, the pair got hitched in Las Vegas.
It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo, who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony and the world got to know about the wedding.
The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers. (ANI)

iocl