Sophie Turner says being mom to her daughter is her 'favourite job'

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Sophie Turner recently celebrated the U.K.'s Mother's Day by thanking husband Joe Jonas and their "beautiful baby girl," Willa, for making her a mom.



According to People magazine, Sophie along with her husband Joe Jonas welcomed her daughter last year on July 22, posted an Instagram story that read, "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. Its my favourite job I've ever had."

Also, Joe, on the same day shared a photo of himself clicked by Sophie, in which he referenced 'The Queen's Gambit' TV show, as he posed outside with a chess set. He captioned the Instagram shot as, "Beth Harmon your move... @sophiet."

As per People magazine, the star couple first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony, back in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. There they exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. In a larger ceremony nearly two months later, they said "I do" again in France. (ANI)

