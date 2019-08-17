Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Sophie Turner surprises husband Joe Jonas onstage with cake

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): 'The Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner on Thursday surprised singer husband Joe Jonas in the most adorable way!
Sophie surprised Joe as he was onstage during the Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins' gig with a big cake at Capital One Arena in Washington, reported Page Six.
Dressed casually in jeans and a tank top, Sophie and Danielle Jonas brought the treat to the birthday boy as Nick, Kevin, and the entire arena sang "Happy Birthday" in unison.
Joe then blew out the candles, pecked wifey on the lips, then dove head-first into the cake to take a big bite that resulted in frosting all over the pop star's face.
"Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much," Joe wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday."
Family and friends took to social media to wish Joe a happy birthday.
"Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me @joejonas I love you," Turner, 23, wrote on her Instagram story. "You are my world," she added in another story.
His bandmate brothers also chimed in with well-wishes.
"My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you," Nick wrote.
"What a night! Happy birthday @joejonas love you bro," Kevin added.
Joe's youngest brother Frankie wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest people on earth. Love you @Joejonas"
It certainly has been a big year for the singer. Not only were there several career highlights -- like getting the band back together, releasing new music and going on tour -- but there were some personal ones as well, including tying the knot with Sophie twice.
The two tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after first getting hitched in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards 2019.
Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship official on Instagram by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. The pair tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019. (ANI)

iocl