Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Sophie Turner yet to watch the finale episode of GoT

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): Sophie Turner revealed that she hasn't seen the last episode of 'Game of Thrones' yet.
Turner, who essayed the role of Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', revealed that while it was difficult saying goodbye to the show, the feeling hasn't sunk in yet since she hasn't watched the finale episode.
"Well, I don't know if it has hit me yet. I haven't watched the last episode because I would've been alone watching it, and I can't do that. So I think it'll probably hit me when I watch the final episode myself. But I can't do that right now, and I don't really want to. I don't want it to be over, but the fact of the matter is that it is, and I've just got to watch it," The Hollywood Reporter quoted her as saying.
Turner made her acting debut as Sansa Stark back in the year 2010, when she was only 14.
When asked if the audience will see her reprising the role of Sansa in a 'Game of Thrones' spin-off, the actor said it was time to say goodbye.
"She's ended up in a place that I'm so happy with. I don't know. It would be different if someone actually came and said, "We want to do a Sansa spinoff show," but I'm pretty sure I'd say no. It's been 10 years of watching this character grow, and she's at her peak right now. I'm sure if she carried on and did a spinoff show, it would just be downhill from there," she asserted.
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. Turner was associated with the series from the very first episode which featured on HBO back in 2011. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:47 IST

Hrithik shares snap from 'Super 30' set

New Delhi (India), Jun 7 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan shared a snap from his upcoming film 'Super 30' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:23 IST

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reveal why they chose Vegas to tie knot

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who tied the knot a few months ago answered the most pressing question about their marriage - why did they choose Vegas to exchange the vows.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:04 IST

Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif or Shahid Kapoor, who wore the...

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif just rocked a similar black and white pantsuit and Shahid had a funny take on it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:49 IST

TV actor Karan Oberoi gets bail in rape case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to TV actor Karan Oberoi in a rape case filed against him in May this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:22 IST

Post split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt focusing on himself

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): Post an all-consuming divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is focusing on himself.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:19 IST

Ed Sheeran shares throwback picture to announce homecoming

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced the news of his homecoming by sharing a throwback photo from his early days of performing in his hometown, Ipswich.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Karan Johar to produce horror film

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): After treating the audience with one romantic film after another over the years, Karan Johar is now trying his hands on a horror project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:27 IST

Sophie Turner blames GoT coffee cup on 'lazy' Kit Harington

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): While the infamous coffee cup that appeared in 'Game of Thrones' has been digitally removed from the scene, the question remains - who was responsible for it? Sophie Turner says it was Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:43 IST

'It' star Bill Skarsgard to feature in true crime drama 'Gilded Rage'

Washington DC [USA], June 7 (ANI): Bill Skarsgard, well known for his performance as the clown in 2017 'It' will feature in the upcoming true-crime Drama 'Gilded Rage'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:32 IST

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' to release in December 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): It is happening! Tom Holland's upcoming video game adaptation film 'Uncharted' is all set to hit the big screens in December 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:25 IST

Grammy Award winning singer Dr John passes away at 77

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Six-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, popularly known as Dr John, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 77.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:21 IST

Randeep Hooda wraps up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's next

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Marking a wrap for his next with Imtiaz Ali, actor Randeep Hooda shared a message for the 'Tamasha' director.

Read More
iocl