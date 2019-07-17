Sophie Turner's family 'incredibly proud' of her Emmy nomination

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Sophie Turner's family is all praise over her Emmy nomination.

Joe Jonas, who is currently enjoying honeymoon with wife Sophie in the Maldives, congratulated her on the Emmy nomination with a sweet message on social media.

"Emmy nominated sophiet I'm so incredibly proud of you," he wrote on his Insta story.



Other than receiving praises from hubby the ace actress also received appreciation from her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra.

"We love you and are so incredibly proud of you," she captioned photos of with her on Instagram.



'Game of Thrones' famed Turner received the nomination in the category, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her phenomenal acting as Sansa Stark in the HBO series.

She was cast for the role of the eldest Stark sister when she was just 13 and thereafter essayed the same role in all eight seasons of the show.

The 71st Annual Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled on Tuesday morning with 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' leading the nomination.

The HBO fantasy epic bagged 32 Emmy Award nominations for its eighth and final season. It got nominated for outstanding drama series, Kit Harington for best actor, Emilia Clarke for best actress, four best supporting actress nods (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Turner and Maisie Williams) and a trio of best supporting actor contenders (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage) making the most nominations for a series in one year.

Since 2011, 'Game of Thrones' has already netted 260 Emmys and had been nominated over 700 times.

The Emmy Awards which recognise excellence in the television industry will air on September 22. (ANI)

