Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Image courtesy: Instagram
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Image courtesy: Instagram

Sophie Turner's wedding dress took over 350 hours to design!

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 11:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who first tied the knot on May 1 in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas, got hitched in a more lavish ceremony in France with their friends and family in attendance.
Turner, who wore a chic white jumpsuit to her and Jonas' first wedding in Las Vegas, went for a much more traditional look for a France wedding. The actor looked absolutely breathtaking in her wedding dress, which looked nothing less than a dream, courtesy -- Louis Vuitton.
The 'Game of Thrones' actor traded her jumpsuit for a more stunning silk Gazar gown with flower-embroidered tulle for her second wedding ceremony, reported US Weekly.
The stunning gown, which featured an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. And interestingly, it took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches.
Each panel in the dress was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. More than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the wedding gown.
In order to make the veil detail look beautiful, the thread was hand-cut between each flower and it took 48 hours of embroidery. Additionally, the hem was hand-cut to create an irregular finish.
Overall, Turner's wedding dress took more than 350 hours to assemble.
She also shared the first picture from her second wedding to Jonas on her Instagram account yesterday.
The 23-year-old actor previously opted for pants with a white silk jumpsuit from Bevza for her Vegas nuptials. The plunging jumpsuit was perfectly in-theme with the laid-back party where the newlyweds exchanged Ring Pops instead of wedding bands in front of an Elvis impersonator.
The designer choice for the star doesn't come as much of a surprise. Turner was tapped to be one of the celebrity ambassadors for the brand back in 2017. Since then, she has not only starred in their chic campaigns, but she has rocked countless red carpets in some of the brand's most beautiful ensembles.
For the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Turner rocked a floral metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that was feminine as well as edgy. While promoting 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' in South Korea, she opted for a chainmail striped dress from the 2020 cruise collection of the brand. Turner also aced her fashion game at the Met Gala 2019, where both she and Jonas wore Louis Vuitton ensembles.
The two tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France.
Earlier, the couple also hosted a white themed pre-wedding party with their close friends and family. Celebrities who were spotted at the wedding included Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Ashley Graham.
Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship official on Instagram by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. The pair tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Dwayne Johnsons' daughter enjoys turning him into 'great white shark'

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): As the US commemorated the 'fourth of July'- their Independence Day on Thursday, Dwayne Johnson relished the day with her little girl and his Instagram post will make you go awww!

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate Fourth of July together

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Days after releasing a sizzling hot music video for their song 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Nicki Minaj criticised by human rights activists ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American rapper Nicki Minaj is facing criticism by human rights activists for scheduling performance in Saudi Arabia, a Middle East Country which treats women and minorities as second-class citizens.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:15 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' song 'Khadke Glassy' out, features Sidharth,...

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' have released the film's first song 'Khadke Glassy'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:47 IST

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to visit Scotland with baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Baby Archie is not even two months old and is already giving major travel goals. Before jetting off to Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning to visit Scotland with their newborn son.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:21 IST

Netflix, HBO, Amazon, are good for women: Patricia Clarkson...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American actor Patricia Clarkson who has appeared in films like 'Easy A', 'Friends with Benefits' believes that streaming giants are 'good for women'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Kevin Spacey accuser abruptly drops sexual assault lawsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): The former Massachusetts busboy, who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, has dropped the lawsuit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 20:12 IST

'What's cooking jiji?' Taapsee Pannu shares still from 'Saand Ki...

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharpshooters, Taapsee Pannu with co-star Bhumi Pednekar looks totally made for the role in a still she shared from the sets of their forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Meghan King Edmonds makes big revelation about her 13-month old

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): It seems time is not right for Meghan King Edmonds as the actor has made a shocking revelation about her 13-months old son's health amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:16 IST

Badshah's 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is all things nostalgic

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): Badshah's latest party number from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' proves that remixes are still in vogue for Bollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:58 IST

Sebastian Stan makes fun of Gwyneth Paltrow for not remembering him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): You only get one shot to make a first impression, but this was not the case with actor Sebastian Stan, who luckily had three opportunities to introduce himself to Academy-award winning actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:20 IST

Shay Mitchell uses Power Rangers to reveal baby's gender

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who recently announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture of her baby bump has now revealed her baby's gender in the most unusual way.

Read More
iocl