Sophie Turner's wedding dress took over 350 hours to design!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who first tied the knot on May 1 in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas, got hitched in a more lavish ceremony in France with their friends and family in attendance.

Turner, who wore a chic white jumpsuit to her and Jonas' first wedding in Las Vegas, went for a much more traditional look for a France wedding. The actor looked absolutely breathtaking in her wedding dress, which looked nothing less than a dream, courtesy -- Louis Vuitton.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor traded her jumpsuit for a more stunning silk Gazar gown with flower-embroidered tulle for her second wedding ceremony, reported US Weekly.

The stunning gown, which featured an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. And interestingly, it took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches.

Each panel in the dress was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. More than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the wedding gown.

In order to make the veil detail look beautiful, the thread was hand-cut between each flower and it took 48 hours of embroidery. Additionally, the hem was hand-cut to create an irregular finish.

Overall, Turner's wedding dress took more than 350 hours to assemble.

She also shared the first picture from her second wedding to Jonas on her Instagram account yesterday.

The 23-year-old actor previously opted for pants with a white silk jumpsuit from Bevza for her Vegas nuptials. The plunging jumpsuit was perfectly in-theme with the laid-back party where the newlyweds exchanged Ring Pops instead of wedding bands in front of an Elvis impersonator.

The designer choice for the star doesn't come as much of a surprise. Turner was tapped to be one of the celebrity ambassadors for the brand back in 2017. Since then, she has not only starred in their chic campaigns, but she has rocked countless red carpets in some of the brand's most beautiful ensembles.

For the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Turner rocked a floral metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that was feminine as well as edgy. While promoting 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' in South Korea, she opted for a chainmail striped dress from the 2020 cruise collection of the brand. Turner also aced her fashion game at the Met Gala 2019, where both she and Jonas wore Louis Vuitton ensembles.

The two tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France.

Earlier, the couple also hosted a white themed pre-wedding party with their close friends and family. Celebrities who were spotted at the wedding included Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Ashley Graham.

Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship official on Instagram by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. The pair tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019. (ANI)

