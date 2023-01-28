'Sopranos' actor John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele passes away at 25

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): 'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele passed away at 25.

In a Facebook post, her mother, Belinda Cape, stated that the actor's daughter had passed suddenly on January 12. "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice," Cape wrote in the social media post.

"Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives. Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, mother, Belinda Cape, father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh."

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, the funeral was held on Jan. 26. No cause of death has been given.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia played the restaurant owner in "The Sopranos". The family requested donations in lieu of flowers in order to support the daughter of Odele with her future education. According to Page Six, co-stars of "The Sopranos" Steven Van Zandt and Maureen Van Zandt gave $500 to the GoFundMe that was established. In the past year, many of the show's cast members have left.

August 2022 saw the death of Robert LuPone from pancreatic cancer. He played Tony Soprano's primary care doctor and next-door neighbour, Dr Bruce Cusamano.

March 2022 saw Paul Herman's passing. In "The Sopranos," he played Peter "Beansie" Gaeta, a former heroin dealer who later owned a pizza parlour and a nightclub.

In the fourth season of the show, Tony Sirico played Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri, while Bruce MacVittie played Danny Scalercio. Both actors passed away in 2022. (ANI)