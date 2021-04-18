'Sound Of Metal' and 'Soul' win big at Cinema Audio Society Awards

Washington [US] April 18 (ANI): The 57th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards announced on Saturday that Amazon Studios drama 'Sound of Metal' and Disney and Pixar's 'Soul' won out in top categories.

According to Deadline,' Sound of Metal' was named Best Motion Picture - Live-Action, besting 'Mank' (Netflix), 'Greyhound' (Apple TV+), 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix). 'Soul' won out on the Animated Motion Picture category,

The wins give each of these films added momentum in the Oscars' new category of 'Best Sound', which combines sound mixing and sound editing for the first time. (Other nominees in the category include 'Greyhound', 'Mank' and 'News of the World'.) However, a victory at the CAS Awards can't be predicted as previous year year, 'Ford v Ferrari' won the CAS Live Action award but lost out at the Oscars in the Sound Mixing category to 1917. But, 'Ford v Ferrari did take the Sound Editing Oscar.

'Sound of Metal' revolves around the story of Ruben essayed by Riz Ahmed, he plays a heavy metal drummer who spirals into crisis when he begins to lose his hearing. Ruben's character has been celebrated for its innovative use of sound throughout awards season, given the way in which it captures its lead character's point of view.

As reported by Deadline, 'Soul' is the first animated film to receive an Oscar nom for sound since 2010's 'Toy Story 3'. The Pixar film centres on Joe, essayed by Jamie Foxx. Joe plays a frustrated middle-school band teacher who is swept into a celestial realm known as The Great Before after a sudden accident separates him from his body. Joe does everything in his power to return to Earth so that he can realise his dreams of performing on stage as a jazz musician.

Celebrating the year's outstanding achievements in sound mixing, Saturday's virtual CAS Awards also saw prizes bestowed on the 'The Mandalorian', 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Hamilton', and 'Be Gees doc How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', with George Clooney receiving the honorary Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.

At this year's ceremony, production sound mixer William B. Kaplan, CAS was honoured with the 'CAS Career Achievement Award', while a Student Recognition Award and two Outstanding Product Awards were also doled out. Kaplan's credits include nine films with John Landis (among them, 'Animal House' 'The Blues Brothers' and 'Coming to America'), many with Tony Scott (including 'Top Gun') and Robert Zemeckis (including 'Back to the Future', 'Forrest Gump' and 'The Polar Express') as well as James Cameron's 'Avatar.'

Check out the complete list of winners below.

MOTION PICTURE - LIVE ACTION

Sound of Metal

Production Mixer - Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer - Jaime Baksht Segovia

Re-Recording Mixer - Michelle Couttolenc Esparza

Re-Recording Mixer - Carlos Cortes Navarrete

Foley Mixer - Kari Vahakuopus

MOTION PICTURE--ANIMATED

Soul

Original Dialogue Mixer - Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer - Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer - David Parker

Scoring Mixer - Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer - David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer - Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer - Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE--DOCUMENTARY

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Re-Recording Mixer - Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer - Jeff King

TELEVISION SERIES - 1/2 HOUR

The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child

Production Mixer - Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer - Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer - Stephen Urata



Scoring Mixer - Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer - Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer - Blake Collins CAS

TELEVISION SERIES - 1 HOUR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 "A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo..."

Production Mixer - Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer - Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer - Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer - David Boulton

Foley Mixer - George A. Lara CAS

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

The Queen's Gambit: Ep. 4 "Middle Game"

Production Mixer - Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer - Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer - Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer - Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer - Lawrence Manchester

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Hamilton

Production Mixer - Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer - Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer - Roberto Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer - Tim Latham

CAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

William B. Kaplan, CAS

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Brandyn Johnson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT - PRODUCTION

SOUND DEVICES, LLC

CL-16 Linear Fader Control

Surface for 8-Series

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT - POST-PRODUCTION

IZOTOPE, INC. RX8. (ANI)





