'Sound Of Metal' and 'Soul' win big at Cinema Audio Society Awards

Washington [US] April 18 (ANI): The 57th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards announced on Saturday that Amazon Studios drama 'Sound of Metal' and Disney and Pixar's 'Soul' won out in top categories.
According to Deadline,' Sound of Metal' was named Best Motion Picture - Live-Action, besting 'Mank' (Netflix), 'Greyhound' (Apple TV+), 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix). 'Soul' won out on the Animated Motion Picture category,
The wins give each of these films added momentum in the Oscars' new category of 'Best Sound', which combines sound mixing and sound editing for the first time. (Other nominees in the category include 'Greyhound', 'Mank' and 'News of the World'.) However, a victory at the CAS Awards can't be predicted as previous year year, 'Ford v Ferrari' won the CAS Live Action award but lost out at the Oscars in the Sound Mixing category to 1917. But, 'Ford v Ferrari did take the Sound Editing Oscar.
'Sound of Metal' revolves around the story of Ruben essayed by Riz Ahmed, he plays a heavy metal drummer who spirals into crisis when he begins to lose his hearing. Ruben's character has been celebrated for its innovative use of sound throughout awards season, given the way in which it captures its lead character's point of view.
As reported by Deadline, 'Soul' is the first animated film to receive an Oscar nom for sound since 2010's 'Toy Story 3'. The Pixar film centres on Joe, essayed by Jamie Foxx. Joe plays a frustrated middle-school band teacher who is swept into a celestial realm known as The Great Before after a sudden accident separates him from his body. Joe does everything in his power to return to Earth so that he can realise his dreams of performing on stage as a jazz musician.
Celebrating the year's outstanding achievements in sound mixing, Saturday's virtual CAS Awards also saw prizes bestowed on the 'The Mandalorian', 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Hamilton', and 'Be Gees doc How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', with George Clooney receiving the honorary Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.
At this year's ceremony, production sound mixer William B. Kaplan, CAS was honoured with the 'CAS Career Achievement Award', while a Student Recognition Award and two Outstanding Product Awards were also doled out. Kaplan's credits include nine films with John Landis (among them, 'Animal House' 'The Blues Brothers' and 'Coming to America'), many with Tony Scott (including 'Top Gun') and Robert Zemeckis (including 'Back to the Future', 'Forrest Gump' and 'The Polar Express') as well as James Cameron's 'Avatar.'
Check out the complete list of winners below.
MOTION PICTURE - LIVE ACTION
Sound of Metal
Production Mixer - Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer - Jaime Baksht Segovia
Re-Recording Mixer - Michelle Couttolenc Esparza
Re-Recording Mixer - Carlos Cortes Navarrete
Foley Mixer - Kari Vahakuopus
MOTION PICTURE--ANIMATED
Soul
Original Dialogue Mixer - Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer - Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer - David Parker
Scoring Mixer - Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer - David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer - Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer - Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE--DOCUMENTARY
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Re-Recording Mixer - Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer - Jeff King
TELEVISION SERIES - 1/2 HOUR
The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child
Production Mixer - Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer - Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer - Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer - Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer - Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer - Blake Collins CAS
TELEVISION SERIES - 1 HOUR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 "A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo..."
Production Mixer - Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer - Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer - Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer - David Boulton
Foley Mixer - George A. Lara CAS
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
The Queen's Gambit: Ep. 4 "Middle Game"
Production Mixer - Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer - Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer - Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer - Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer - Lawrence Manchester
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Hamilton
Production Mixer - Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer - Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer - Roberto Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer - Tim Latham
CAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
William B. Kaplan, CAS
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Brandyn Johnson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT - PRODUCTION
SOUND DEVICES, LLC
CL-16 Linear Fader Control
Surface for 8-Series
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT - POST-PRODUCTION
IZOTOPE, INC. RX8. (ANI)