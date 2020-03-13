Spain shoot of Penelope Cruz - Antonio Banderas starrer movie suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 13 (ANI): The ongoing Spain shoot of the upcoming comedy feature 'Official Competition', starring Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, has been temporarily suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Mediapro Studio issued a statement as reported by Deadline: "The implementation of safety measures and responsibility towards our filming crew, faced with the uncertainty expressed by some members and to enable them to attend to family needs, especially the closure of all schools in Madrid."

The production company further stated that it "can reconvene as soon as possible," once the safety of the production crews can be guaranteed, cited Deadline.

The feature is helmed by Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, and will have Penelope Cruz as renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who in a haste decides to create an iconic movie.

Meanwhile, Banderas will star as Hollywood heartthrob Felix Rivero, and will be joined by Argentine actor Oscar Martinez, who plays radical theater actor Ivan Torres. (ANI)

