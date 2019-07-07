'Spider-Man: Far From Home' mints USD 310 million worldwide

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 (ANI): Riding on a good performance in China and North America, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has collected USD 310 million in its first week at the worldwide box office.

The fourth-best debut of all time for a superhero film in China, behind 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Venom', ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ earned a total of USD 136.8 million in the territory, following its USD 97 million opening weekend.

While in North America the movie minted USD 91 million in its first three days, including the second-highest Fourth of July mark with USD 25.2 million.

According to Variety, Sony reported Friday that Japan is the second highest market with USD 12.9 million, followed by South Korea with USD 12 million, the UK with USD 7.2 million and Hong Kong with USD 6.6 million.

Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand collected USD 9.2 million through Thursday. While Taiwan and India each minted USD 2.1 million in its first two days.

Russia started with USD 2.8 million on Thursday and France opened with USD 2.5 million on Wednesday. Mexico’s USD 3 million opening day was the best July launch for that market as was Brazil’s USD 2.2. million.

Directed by Jon Watts, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has the hero dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

The film features British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio. (ANI)