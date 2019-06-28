Poster of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
'Spider-man: Far From Home' sees great start at China box office

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' which opened in China five days early than its scheduled release in North America, witnessed a phenomenal start at the box office.
The movie bagged over USD 30 million by mid-evening on the first day of its release in the country, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The latest in the 'Spider-Man' series has already surpassed the first day collections of its predecessor 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' which made a debut opening with just USD 23 million in the Chinese markets.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' earned about USD 116 million in China while it minted over USD 880 million globally.
Directed by Jon Watts, the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.
The film features British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.
The film will release on July 5 in North America while it is scheduled to hit the Indian silver screens a day early on July 4. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

