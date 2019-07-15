Actor Tom Holland poses at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’
Actor Tom Holland poses at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

'Spider Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland thanks fans with heartfelt message

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has penned down a heart-touching message for his fans for flooding his latest release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' with love and appreciation.
The Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Marvel film has been doing exceptional business ever since its release on July 5. It has managed to impress audience who have expressed their appreciations by overloading social media with tweets and posts praising the actors and film alike.
Holland, who portrays the role of Spiderman in the film, took to social media and expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported the film.
"I cannot believe how well Spiderman far from home is doing in the theatres. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has put us at number 1. Your support means the world. Thank you thank you thank you," he wrote.
In addition to its international collection, the superhero film is continuing its winning streak at the domestic box office too.
The film managed to rake in Rs 46.66 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on Twitter.
The movie, which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well on its first day by earning Rs 10.05 crore and continued performance during the following days. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:11 IST

Brad Pitt is eager to work with Leonardo DiCaprio again

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Brad Pitt is looking forward to working with his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in future and has a perfect idea for the collaboration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:00 IST

Jackie Shroff recalls time when Hrithik looked after Tiger

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): After the long-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hit the internet earlier today, Jackie Shroff is feeling blessed that his son is getting to share screen space with a man he adored as a kid.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:53 IST

Our son saved two lives with organ donation, reveals Amber Smith

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Granger Smith's wife Amber Smith has revealed that their son, who died in a "tragic accident" last month, has saved two lives with organ donation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Pink hits back, says 'keep hatred to yourselves' over Holocaust...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Hollywood singer Pink, who is in Berlin with her children to spend some quality time, slammed people who left negative comments on the pictures of her two children playing at the city's Holocaust Memorial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:17 IST

Cast of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' gets nostalgic as film clocks 8 years

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): One of the Bollywood's most-loved film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' clocked eight years of its release today, and to make the celebrations more special, Farhan Akhtar penned a quirky note.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:50 IST

'Batla House': Nora Fatehi steals the show with recreated...

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A popular classic song stirred with fresh peppy beats and topped with Nora Fatehi- a perfect recipe that makes for a catchy party number and that's exactly what the 'Batla House' song 'O Saki Saki' is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:38 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops teaser of song 'Swaggy Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Adding more feathers to his cap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for his forthcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan', dropped the teaser of the song today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:25 IST

Adam Sandler helps raise funds to honour late actor Cameron Boyce

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to his late 'Grown Ups' co-star Cameron Boyce in a sweet and generous manner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:17 IST

Kartik Aaryan introduces 'Chintu Tyagi' from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, who jetted off to Lucknow recently to commence shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' shared his first look from the film as Chintu Tyagi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:28 IST

'WAR' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff engage in deadly action stunts

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to take you on a journey filled with stunts and power packed action sequences with their latest film 'War'. The makers of the film surprised fans by dropping a teaser on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:52 IST

'Super 30' sees excellent first weekend, crosses Rs. 50 crore mark

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:35 IST

Meghan King Edmonds shares picture clicked by husband amid...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 15 (ANI): American TV personality Meghan King Edmonds whose husband Jim was accused of having an affair was given a shout-out in a series of smiley family pictures by his wife.

Read More
iocl