'Spider Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland thanks fans with heartfelt message

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has penned down a heart-touching message for his fans for flooding his latest release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' with love and appreciation.

The Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Marvel film has been doing exceptional business ever since its release on July 5. It has managed to impress audience who have expressed their appreciations by overloading social media with tweets and posts praising the actors and film alike.

Holland, who portrays the role of Spiderman in the film, took to social media and expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported the film.

"I cannot believe how well Spiderman far from home is doing in the theatres. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has put us at number 1. Your support means the world. Thank you thank you thank you," he wrote.

In addition to its international collection, the superhero film is continuing its winning streak at the domestic box office too.

The film managed to rake in Rs 46.66 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on Twitter.

The movie, which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well on its first day by earning Rs 10.05 crore and continued performance during the following days. (ANI)

