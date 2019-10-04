Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's never watched it

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:35 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' accidentally spilled that she never watched the film.
During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Wednesday (local time) the actor said the situation is "so embarrassing" after host Kimmel reminded her of the conversation she had back in June with Jon Favreau on his Netflix joint, 'The Chef Show'.
The 27-year-old actor, during the show, insisted that she wasn't in the flick and also forgot that she made a cameo opposite Favreau.
"I just got confused. There's so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies and I thought that it was an Avengers movie, but it was not," Paltrow explained of the confusion, reported Fox News.
"Was Spider-Man himself offended by this? Was he ok with it?" questioned the 51-year-old TV host.
"I never actually saw the movie," Paltrow confessed while spilling the beans. "I mean, wait! Cut that out, take that back! S--t!"
Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in all three 'Iron Man' films, as well as 'The Avengers,' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' (ANI)

