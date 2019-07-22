Actor Tony Revolori. Picture courtesy: Instagram
Actor Tony Revolori. Picture courtesy: Instagram

'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori booted out of Comic-Con party for climbing tree

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Channeling his movie character Flash Thompson, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor Tony Revolori climbed up a tree at a Comic-Con bash, following which the actor was booted out of the party.
The 23-year-old actor was seen climbing up a small tree at the Hard Rock Hotel rooftop bar, Float, in San Diego on Saturday, reported Page Six.
Revolori took several pictures of the party before he was walked to the exit by the security guards.
According to Page Six, the actor apologised and obliged when he was asked to leave the venue.
Tessa Thompson, Seth MacFarlane, Aisha Tyler, and Joe Lo Truglio were also spotted at the party, as well as the stars of 'Riverdale,' and the cast of 'The Magicians.' (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:09 IST

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara engaged!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Long-time lovers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have decided to take their relationship to the next level, the two are now engaged!

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:44 IST

100 weeks of Dadar beach cleanup: Esha Gupta participates in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actor Esha Gupta joined Mumbaikar in their bid to clean the Dadra beach and celebrate the 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:44 IST

Parineeti celebrates sister Priyanka Chopra's birthday in her own style

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra is making sure that her sister Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday is the best she's ever had. After the grand celebration in Miami, Priyanka is now rejoicing with friends and family on a yacht trip and her sister's latest social media post is the proof o

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades blessed with baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child recently, a baby boy, headed back home on Sunday with their bundle of joy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:05 IST

Tessa Thompson teases her LGBTQ character from Thor movie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): During Comic-Con 2019, actor Tessa Thompson, who will be playing the role of Valkyrie in the fourth Thor movie titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder', teased her own character from the upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:46 IST

Tom Hiddleston reveals 'Loki' series is all about an 'Avengers' era Loki

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Actor Tom Hiddleston is bringing back the Marvel villain!

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:38 IST

Jeremy Renner starrer 'Hawkeye' series to introduce Kate Bishop

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): The 'Hawkeye' series is officially happening! Kate Bishop (fictional superheroine) didn't show up in 'Avengers: Endgame' but she is coming to the show, which is set to stream on Disney+.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 20:40 IST

From 'Black Widow' to 'Blade' reboot: Marvel unveils huge slate...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Are you ready for Marvel's future movies and series? Marvel Studios' Phase Four of its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will include 10 movies and Disney+ series when it launches next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:02 IST

Kevin Smith opens up about reuniting with Ben Affleck after fallout

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): After not speaking to each other for almost a decade, actor Ben Affleck and director Kevin Smith reunited.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:53 IST

Kiara Advani pens heartfelt note as 'Kabir Singh' completes one...

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at the box office, even after a month of its release. The film that also stars Kiara Advani, who plays a shy Preeti in the blockbuster, has expressed her gratitude in an emotional note, as the film completes o

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:18 IST

Teyonah Parris joins 'Wanda Vision' of Disney Plus

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): American actress Teyonah Parris will soon be seen essaying a role in Disney Plus' 'Wanda Vision' series, announced the makers at Marvel's Comic-con presentation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:58 IST

Selena Gomez gives heartfelt speech at cousin's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez was a sight to behold in black while attending her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding recently.

Read More
iocl