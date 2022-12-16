'Spiderwick Chronicles': Fantasy series adds 'Shazam' star Jack Dylan Grazer to cast

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): 'Shazam' star Jack Dylan Grazer is the latest addition to the star cast of 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' TV series adaptation in the works at Disney Plus.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, and Christian Slater as Mulgarath round out the cast, which also includes Grazer.



The television programme is based on Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's book series of the same name. As per the official description quoted in a report by Variety, the series "follows the Grace family as they leave New York to move to Michigan into their ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate. Twin brothers Jared and Simon and their sister Mallory and mom Helen discover that magical creatures like fairies, ogres, trolls, boggarts and more are all real and hiding among us."

The actor is slated to reprise his role as Freddy Freeman in the planned sequel, 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods,' which will be released in March 2023. Grazer is most recognised for his performances in movies like 'Shazam.' In addition to 'Luca,' he also voiced Alberto in the independent thriller 'Don't Tell A Soul' and Pixar's 'Luca.'

Additionally, he played the character of young Eddie in both of the most recent 'It' movies. The HBO series 'We Are Who We Are,' created by Luca Guadagnino, is where Grazer made his name on television. (ANI)

