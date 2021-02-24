Spike Lee to produce Netflix's 'Gordon Hemingway and the Realm of Cthulhu'

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American director-producer Spike Lee has set his next project with the online streaming platform Netflix. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will produce 'Gordon Hemingway and the Realm of Cthulhu' for the streamer.

As per Variety, the upcoming film will be helmed by Stefon Bristol. Lee will bankroll the film alongside producers Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin.

The forthcoming movie, based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon, is set in East Africa in 1928 and focuses on Gordon Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the country's kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.



The award-winning visual effects company Goodbye Kansas will lead visual effects on the upcoming film, while Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson will co-produce the project on behalf of Goodbye Kansas' production arm Infinite Entertainment.

Lee had partnered with Netflix for his latest film 'Da 5 Bloods', which opened to critical acclaim last June. The movie has since been named the best film 2020 by the National Board of Review, among other accolades.

The upcoming project is also Bristol's second film with Netflix, following 'See You Yesterday', the Independent Spirit Award winner for Best First Screenplay, which Lee also produced.

Bristol made his directorial debut with the time-travel adventure drama, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. He also co-wrote that film's script with Fredrica Bailey, who also contributed revisions to the script for 'Gordon Hemingway and the Realm of Cthulhu'. (ANI)

