'Splitsville' in Hollywood: Leonardo-Camila, Sylvester-Jennifer, Kim -Kanye: Celebrity couples that moved apart

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Close on the heels of news of Rambo star Sylvester Stallone's differences with wife Jennifer Flavin, one of Hollywood's hottest actors Leonardo Di Caprio also announced he was moving away from partner Camila Marrone.

This at a time when several other celebrities like Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Michael Jordan, are trying to come to terms with breaks in relationships. The 'Split-up' season in Hollywood is here for real, as a spree of very high-profile divorces have been seen in the past few months.

Take a look at some of the stars who recently called off their marriage or relationships.

1. Leonardo Di Caprio - Camila Marrone



The 'Titanic' actor Leonardo DiCaprio called off his relationship with Camila Marrone after four years. DiCaprio and Morrone who had kept their romance a secret made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards. As per reports, the ex-couple started dating in the year 2017.

Morrone stated that she does not care about the couple's age gap in a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

2. Sylvester Stallone - Jennifer Flavin



The wife of Sylvester Stallone, a Hollywood star who gained worldwide fame through the 'Rambo' series of movies, has decided to end her relationship with the actor after 25 years of marriage.

As per reports, Flavin has filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the actor, 76, at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Stallone and Flavin, 54, married in 1997, though their relationship began in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

News of the pair's split comes three months after they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary.

3. James Hetfield - Francesca Hetfield





American musician and Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife Francesca Hetfield have called it quits, as the rocker had quietly filed for divorce. James filed for a split from his wife in Colorado earlier this year and the end of their marriage simply flew under the radar of the public.

The duo tied the knot in 1997 after dating for five years. They later welcomed three children, daughters Cali and Marcella, and son Castor. The respectful exes are reportedly still in contact for their children's sake.

4. Kendall Jenner - Devin Booker



Reality TV star Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker ended their two-year relationship in June 2022.

In 2021, the couple took Instagram to make their relationship official by sharing photos of each other on Valentine's Day. On June 12, 2021, Kendall shared a few PDA-packed pictures on her Instagram Story to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

5. Michael B Jordan - Lori Harvey



After dating for more than a year, international Basketball player Michael B Jordan and American model Lori Harvey called off their relationship. As per reports, Michael and Lori began dating in November 2020 and made their relationship official on Instagram in January 2021.

6. Kim Kardashian - Kanye West



American rapper Kanye West and model Kim Kardashian's split up was among the most controversial breakups ever in the Hollywood industry. Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

The couple filed a divorce after six years of marriage in February 2021.

The former celebrity couple share 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm.

The news of these famous celebrity couples split up has left the fans in shock. (ANI)

