Spooky costumes donned by Hollywood celebs this Halloween

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): It seems like Halloween arrived a bit early over the weekend in the tinsel town of Hollywood as several celebrities were seen all dressed up in intricate costumes.

This year Hollywood's spooky season was summoned by celebs including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lizzo and Kim Kardashian among several others who amazed their fans with their amazing Halloween looks. Check out:

Kim Kardashian

Kim completely metamorphosed into 'X-Men' character Mystique. She wore a figure hugging full body blue costume to get her to look.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae also went all-out blue with a cosplay of Diva Plavalaguna, a singer in the 1997 sci-fi film 'The Fifth Element'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

The couple channelled their inner Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee by recreating the duo's outfits from the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rapper-producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs had his screen-worthy accurate take of Heath Ledger's Joker from the 2008 'The Dark Knight' complete with a maniacal cackle and demeanour.

Lizzo

Lizzo turned heads with her effort as Marge Simpson from 'The Simpsons'. The American singer covered herself in bright yellow colour, completing her look with a huge blue wig.

Lili Reinhart

Reinhart chose Sarah Sanderson's look from 1993's 'Hocus Pocus'. She even recruited her fellow 'Riverdale' cast members Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes to complete the trio.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall dressed up as red-headed Toy Story cowgirl Jessie. Putting a sexy, adult spin on the character's outfit, she dyed her brunette hair red earlier this year, sported a crop top and chaps with denim shorts together with a cowboy hat.

Halloween is a holiday stitched together with religious and occult traditions that span across centuries. The history of this festival originates from the time of Celts, a collection of tribes with origins in central Europe. They used to celebrate the end of the harvest season with a festival called Soin on October 31.

The day also marked the Celtic New Year and considered a time between years, a magical time when the ghosts of the dead walked the earth. (AN)