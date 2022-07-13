'Squid Game' becomes first non-English show to earn Emmy nomination

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Squid Game's winning streak continues! The South Korean drama has become the first non-English series to be nominated for multiple Emmys.

'Squid Game' earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series. Star Lee Jung-jae got a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Jung Ho-yeon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su both received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk received nominations in writing and directing, Variety reported.



Hwang Dong-hyuk created the series for Netflix; the first season starred Lee Jung-jae (who plays Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Sang-woo) and Jung Ho-yeon (Sae-byeok).

And in the win column, the show received SAG Awards honors for male actor (Lee) and female actor (Jung). Lee also won the Independent Spirit Award for male performance in a new scripted series, and drama actor at the Critics Choice Awards. (Additionally, O Yeong-su won at this year's untelevised Golden Globes for supporting actor in a drama. The Emmy ceremony is set for September 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.



Meanwhile, the makers are all set to come up with the second season of 'Squid Game', which is a violent satire in which society's marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children's games. (ANI)