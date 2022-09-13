'Squid Game' cast members Lee Jung-Jae, Hoyeon reunite at Emmys 2022 red carpet

Los Angeles [US], September 13 (ANI): As nominees and presenters started to hit the 2022 Emmys red carpet, it was reunion time for two key cast members of Netflix's record-breaking show 'Squid Game'.

Jung HoYeon, who is professionally known as Hoyeon and Lee Jung-Jae, arrived for TV's biggest night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

For the event, Hoyeon was dressed in a beautiful shiny multicoloured dress, while Lee looked handsome in his sharp dark navy blue suit, which had studs and leather detailing on it.



'Squid Game', which became the most watched show of all time on Netflix following its September 2021 debut, is the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category. In total, the show got 14 nominations this year, as per E! News.

Among the nominees are Lee Jung-jae, who scored a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Park Hae-soo and O Yeong-su both received nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, while Jung Ho-yeon is up for an award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Meanwhile, the 74th edition of Emmys, which is being hosted by Kenan Thompson, marks the first time in three years that producers have been able to fill an auditorium and pack the arrivals line, without worry about spiking Covid cases. (ANI)

