Stacy Osei-Kuffour to write Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): 'Watchmen' writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is all set to write the upcoming Marvel Studios film, 'Blade' Starring Mahershala Ali.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios announced that Ali, a two-time Oscar award winner, will portray the vampire hunter at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Ali's first collaboration with Marvel was as a villain on the Netflix series 'Luke Cage' following which he started pitching himself for the reboot of 'Blade.'



The franchise was first launched by New Line Cinema in 1998 and it starred Wesley Snipes in the titular role half-vampire. Even after so many years, it is to date credited for presaging the age of superhero cinema.

The three films starring Snipes, all written by David S Goyer, grossed roughly USD 418 million globally through 2004 as per Variety.

Osei-Kuffour also happens to be the first Black woman to write a Marvel Studios feature film. A director has not been announced for the new 'Blade' reboot yet. (ANI)

