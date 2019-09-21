Stallone opens up about his equation with Lundgren in iconic film 'Rocky'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): American actor Sylvester Stallone who is excited about the release of his upcoming film 'Rambo: Last Blood' opened up about working with Dolph Lundgren in one of his iconic film 'Rocky.'

Stallone who appeared at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' as reported by Fox News on Thursday spoke about his iconic franchise, 'Rocky.'

The 73-year-old admitted that casting, Ivan Drago, in 'Rocky IV">Rocky IV' was a tough task until he found Lundgren.

"In 'Rocky IV">Rocky IV' I really wanted a big, horrible, vicious guy," he admitted.

"Like a primitive. And I couldn't find him. I'm finding giant wrestlers and football players and that. And then all of a sudden the door opened, the smoke came in, there's light. [He had a] proceeding hairline, shoulders this wide, everything was perfect."

Speaking about Lundgren, "Even his calves were coming through his clothing. Just muscular. Blue eyes are staring into my soul. He was the real Terminator, and I was like, 'I hate this guy. He's too perfect. And if I loathe him, I'm sure the world will.' He's not really, but he looks like something from a thousand years into the future."

However, both Stallone and Lundgren are good friends in real life and have been for many years.

They recently starred together in the 2018 boxing drama "Creed II" in which they both reprised their "Rocky" characters from the 1985 movie. (ANI)

