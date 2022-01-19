'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season 5

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Michael Burnham and her companions are set to be back with more adventures as the much-loved sci-fi series 'Star Trek: Discovery' has been greenlit for a fifth season.

As per Deadline, 'Star Trek: Discovery' has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of the series which is streaming on Paramount plus, will return with new episodes on Thursday, February 10.

The current season picks up after Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale, the first time a Black woman has sat in the captain's chair in a live-action 'Trek' series.



Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other 'Trek' series, Season 4 finds the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size, threatening to destroy life throughout the galaxy. The event is so catastrophic that it pulls together worlds that are in the Federation and outside of it.

Along with Martin-Green, the season 4 stars Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland 'Book' Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray). Filmmaker David Cronenberg is also reprising his role as the mysterious Federation operative named Kovich.

Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers on the show, and Paradise is the series' showrunner. (ANI)

