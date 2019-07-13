'Star Trek: Insurrection' actor Stephanie Niznik dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Stephanie Niznik, popularly known for her role in 'Star Trek: Insurrection' and 'Everwood', died at age 52.

Maine initially wanted to become a geneticist before graduating from Duke U with a major in theatre and Russian, reported Variety.

She began acting in some series including "Vanishing Son" and "Murder She Wrote."

Maine had also appeared on shows including "Nash Bridges" and "Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman" before bagging a recurring role on "Diagnosis Murder."

On medical series "Everwood," she played the character of the neighbour Nina Feeney.

Maine also had a pivotal role in "Life is Wild" and made a guest appearance on "Lost," "NCIS" and "CSI: Miami."

In "Star Trek: Insurrection," Maine essayed the role of Perim.

She then again returned to the "Star Trek" in the "Rogue Planet" episode of the series "Star Trek: Enterprise."

Besides acting, the actor was also active in volunteering for social causes including working for children and animal rescue among others. (ANI)

