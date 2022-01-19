'Star Trek: Picard' season 2 premiere date revealed

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Keeping their fans on toes after unveiling the intriguing trailer of season 2 of 'Star Trek: Picard', the makers have finally announced that the series will premiere on Thursday, March 3.

As per Deadline, following the premiere, new episodes of the Paramount plus drama will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The trailer of the second season of the series was released in September. The makers at that time announced that the series was also renewed for a third season.

For the uninformed, the Patrick Stewart lead series was paused immediately a week ago after more than 50 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. As per sources, the production was slated to resume after 7 days.

Season two and three are being filmed back to back in a bid to control costs and accommodate production schedules.



The 10-episode Season 2 of the series sees Jean-Luc Picard and his crewmates view a totalitarian future and leap back to a 21st Century City of Angels to make things right.

There was more of the return of John de Lancie's Q and the first look at Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen in the trailer. The latter Bosch alum was announced as an addition to 'Picard' in September.

Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner star in 'Star Trek: Picard', which is produced by 'Star Trek' franchise captain Alex Kurtzman. Akiva Goldsman serves as co-showrunner alongside Terry Matalas.

Apart from Sir Pat and Ryan, season 2 of the series will also see Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner back in the fold and the days of future past.

'Star Trek: Picard' is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Executive producers for the 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 are: Stewart, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. (ANI)

