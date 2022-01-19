'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for season 2

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Keeping their promise to grow 'Star Trek' into something never been before, the makers have announced to renew another of its much-loved sci-fi show 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' for a second season.

The news comes ahead of the series first season debut, which will premiere on Thursday, May 5. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, as per The Hollywood Reporter.



Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike as he leads the USS Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk.

The show is billed as a return to the classic planet-of-the-week space exploration format of the original 'Star Trek' series.

It also stars Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners of the CBS Studios series. (ANI)

