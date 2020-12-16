'Star Wars,' actor Naomi Ackie to star in Whitney Houston's biopic

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): After searching for a long time, British actor Naomi Ackie has been selected for playing the role of the iconic performer Whitney Houston in her biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony and its TriStar division are currently in negotiations for starring the 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' actor in the pivotal role.

The movie that has been set for a Thanksgiving 202 release, will be helmed by Stella Meghie.



The screenplay of the movie will be written by Anthony McCarten who had written 'Queen' biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody.

"We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Meghie as saying.

"Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life," added Meghie.

The late musician Whitney Houston, who had six Grammys to her name is one of the greatest recording artists of all time. (ANI)

