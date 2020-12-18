'Star Wars' original Boba Fett actor, Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

London [UK], December 18 (ANI): English actor Jeremy Bulloch known for his role of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, died on Thursday (local time) at the age of 75.

According to Fox News, the actor died in a London hospital due to health complications arose due to Parkinson's disease, which he was battling for years.

Bulloch, in the 'Star Wars', played the role of Boba Fett, which was known as the villain who took part in the capture of Harrison Ford's Han Solo before he was rescued by Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

Although, his character had just a few, though important, minutes of screen time between the two movies, but Boba Fett quickly became one of the most beloved figures in the 'Star Wars' galaxy, inspiring the remerged characters other parts of the flick.

The franchise's cast also shared their condolence about the death of their co-star, as reported by Fox News.



"Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy," said American actor Billy Dee Williams.

Mark Hamill also took to Twitter and noted "Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him."

The late actor has not only played Boba Fett in the 'Star Wars' movies but also he played some notorious roles like 'Lieutenant Sheckil' in 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Captain Jeremoch Colton' in 'Revenge of the Sith.'

Meanwhile, besides his iconic sci-fi and superhero flicks, the father of two also appeared in a pair of the famous James Bond films, which were 1981's 'For Your Eyes Only' and 1983's 'Octopussy'.

The actor also left his footprints in roles on British television shows 'Dr. Who', 'Crown Court' and 'Sloggers'. (ANI)

