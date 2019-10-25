Representative Image
Representative Image

Stars to reprise their roles for 'Lizzie McGuire' series remake

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:49 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' is set for a remake and the best part is that the entire original star-cast will be seen reprising their roles for the forthcoming series.
Disney+ streaming service on Thursday announced that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas would all reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire in the upcoming series. The trio will reteam with original star Hilary Duff for the forthcoming update.
The four reunited Thursday for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the script.
Further, any additional details including any other original stars who may participate have not yet been announced.
The second installment of the series will revolve around Lizzie (Duff) as she turns 30 and navigates life in New York City. Lizzie seemingly has it all -- her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment -- but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake," said Gary Marsh, president, and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement.
"The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie," he added.
The creator of the series Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the comedy. Duff and Rachel Winter will be the executive producer for the series while Ranada Shepard will co-exec produce the series.
"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.
"With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family," Ricky concluded. (ANI)

