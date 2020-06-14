Stassi Schroeder is pregnant, expecting first child with Beau Clark

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): American TV personality Stassi Schroeder is expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark.

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old former 'Vanderpump Rules' star's pregnancy news comes days after Schroeder was fired, alongside Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens -- from the Bravo show for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only black cast member to appear on 'Vanderpump Rules,' in 2018.

Schroeder was also criticised for racist comments she made on her podcast 'Straight Up With Stassi,' reported Page Six.

"Why aren't the Asians being like, 'We're not represented.' Why aren't native Americans and Latinos being like, 'We are not represented.' And whenever they get upset, everyone has to go above and beyond to then make them happy," she said in an episode, referring to black people.

The 'Next Level Basic' author has since been dropped from several brand sponsorships and her PR company.

In July 2019, Schroeder and Clark got engaged and the couple was set to air their upcoming wedding on season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules' before the soon-to-be mom was let go.

Originally planning to marry this year, the pair have moved their Rome wedding to October 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

