Staying home is my super power: Gal Gadot amid coronavirus concerns

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): With several celebrities going under quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot on Tuesday said that staying home is one of her super power.

The actor took to her social media platforms to share a mirror selfie from her house wearing comfy black-coloured joggers and t-shirt paired with leopard print velvet slippers.

"Staying home is my super power and urs! Please every1 take care of yourself, ur loved ones and us all," she wrote along with picture.

"The sooner we all stay home & keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus, the sooner we can go back to our lives," her post further read.

Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 6,600 people. (ANI)

