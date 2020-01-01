Stellar lineup of Steve Harvey's New Year's eve show

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): American comedian and entertainer Steve Harvey, returned for 'Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey', that featured stellar musical performances and celebrity appearances.

According to People magazine, during the third annual 'Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square special' on Tuesday night, the TV host rang in 2020 with a variety of Hollywood's biggest artists.

The special was co-hosted by Maria Menounos and former New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski with performances by several artists including LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Tyga and The Killers.

The three-and-a-half-hour primetime ceremony was also attended by Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, and Jenna Dewan. (ANI)

