Stephen Lang returns as a terrifying blind killer in 'Don't Breathe 2' trailer

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Makers of the 2016 horror sleeper hit 'Don't Breathe', on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the film's sequel 'Don't Breathe 2' showing Hollywood actor Stephen Lang once again reprising his role as the terrifying blind protagonist.

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2016 horror sleeper hit 'Don't Breathe' will follow the protagonist several years later, living in an isolated cabin with a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. When a group of criminals kidnap the girl, Lang must leave his safe haven to rescue her.

'Don't Breathe' was a huge hit in India and had grossed humongous numbers worldwide. This sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

In the first movie, a group of young burglars break into Norman's house looking for an easy score, but the sightless homeowner turns out to be a brutally skilled murderer. It is later revealed that he had kidnapped and held a young woman hostage, impregnating her in hopes of replacing his daughter, who the woman killed in a car accident.

When he accidentally shoots his prisoner during the robbery attempt, Norman captures and rapes one of the young burglars and decides that she will bear his new child instead.



Given the main character's disturbing history and the sequel's vague description, it seems viewers might be in store for another twist ending in 'Don't Breathe 2'.

Directed by Rodo Sayagues, who wrote the movie with Fede Alvarez, stars Lang alongside Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Adam Young, Diaana Babnicova and Christian Zagia.

As per Variety, Alvarez and Sayagues have produced the movie alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, while Rick Jacobson and Andrew Pfeffer serve as executive producers.

Christopher Landry is an associate producer on the film, with Andjelija Vlaisavljevic and Dave Krieger as line producers. The film is also produced by Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films, Ghost House Pictures, and Good Universe.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

