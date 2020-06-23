Steve Bing, film Producer, Elizabeth Hurley's ex, dies at 55

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): American businessman Steve Bing, the wealthy financier and writer movies of such as 'Kangaroo Jack', has died. He was 55.

According to People Magazine, the authorities are investigating Bing's death after he was found on the floor of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California on Monday, reported Deadline.

A Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson told People Magazine, that a man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. (local time) in a reported suicide although a final determination for a cause of death and identification of the deceased is pending.

Bing wrote the script for 2003's 'Kangaroo Jack' and is credited as a producer on films such as 'Get Carter', 'Every Breath' and was a financier on Tom Hanks' 'The Polar Express.'

Bing was also a financier for 2007's 'Beowulf' and Martin Scorsese's Rolling Stone concert film 'Shine a Light'.

The chairman of Shangri-La Entertainment, the philanthropist pledged a 30 million USD legacy gift to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, according to Deadline.

In his personal life, Bing was named the father of actor Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, although he contested her claims at the time.

In June 2002, a DNA test proved he had fathered Hurley's son. He is also the father of Kira Bonder, who he had with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

In July 2019, a judge ruled Damian and Kira were both entitled to receive a sizable fortune from their grandfather Dr. Peter Bing's trust after a trustee from his estate filed court papers seeking to exclude them. (ANI)

