Steven Sodenberg, Meryl Streep
Steven Sodenberg, Meryl Streep

Steven Soderbergh, Meryl Streep talk about why 'The Laundromat' is in comic genre

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and actor Meryl Streep who is starring in Netflix's upcoming biographical comedy-drama 'The Laundromat', explained why the film was made in the comic genre even when it is based on Panama Papers, a serious issue.
Everyone who makes a film wishes that their work is remembered by the viewers when they step out of the theatre, and that is why makers arrived at the decision of shooting the movie in the comic genre.
"We decided that a dark comedy had the best possible chance of remaining in the minds of the viewers and also gave us the opportunity to use the complexity of this kind of financial activities almost as a joke, almost as the setup for a punch line," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Soderbergh as saying during the Venice Film Festival.
While sharing his inspiration behind the film which he quoted to be Stanley Kubrick's classic 'Dr. Strangelove', the director added, "It took a very serious subject that turned it into a very, very dark comedy."
"We felt that, otherwise, people would feel that they were being educated, as opposed to being entertained," he continued.
However, the upcoming feature is based on Jake Bernstein's book 'Secrecy World', which exposes the dark corruption behind how the world moves money.
Meanwhile, Streep who was also present at the event reminded audiences that although the film was comic, the issues are indeed life-threatening.
"This is a funny way of telling a very, very dark, black-hearted joke, a joke that's being played on all of us. It's a crime, not without victims. And many of them are journalists," she said.
Sharing the motivation behind playing Ellen Martin who lost a great deal of money to Panamanian law firm partners Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, she said, "I guess grief is a great motivator. The parents of the children shot in the Parkland High School, the parents of the children shot in Newtown, Connecticut. Those people don't stop. They don't stop trying to change the world. If it's personal, you don't stop."
The film is set to hit select cinemas on September 27, 2019, before it premieres on Netflix on October 18. The flick will debut at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Prince Harry looks forward to Africa trip with wife and son

Washington D.C. [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is all pumped to embark on his Africa trip with wife Duchess Meghan Markle and son, the young royal Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:41 IST

Rishi, Neetu get a visit from Juhi Chawla in NYC

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor set to soon return home to Mumbai after spending nearly 10 months in New York, received visitors actor Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta who showed up in the Big Apple to visit him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:37 IST

PM Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic reaches 'Coolie...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastics has reached the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Gigi and Bella Hadid mourn grandmother's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday shared the sad news of her grandmother Ans van den Herik demise. Herik passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:22 IST

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor joins protest against slashing trees of...

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor joined protesters who had gathered here on Sunday to voice their opposition to the decision by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to slash 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest, to make a car shed for the metro.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:12 IST

It's a wrap for 'Suits'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): It is a warp for American drama series 'Suits' as the actors finished shooting for the final scene.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Faran Khan spends her Sunday right with Shilpa, Raj Kundra

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): What better than relaxing and relishing your favourite food with your loved ones on a Sunday? Well, it seems like filmmaker Farah Khan just spent her weekend right!

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:51 IST

It's a wrap for Hrithik, Tiger starrer 'War'

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. Well, the team has wrapped up filming for the action flick on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:18 IST

Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she gets trolled for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came out in defence of Zareen Khan after she was body-shamed for sharing a picture that showed stretch marks on her stomach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:03 IST

Benji Madden's birthday wish for Cameron Diaz will warm your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): American musician Benji Madden's birthday wish for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:24 IST

Ariana Grande cancels meet and greet due to depression, anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is currently on her 'Sweetener' tour, but seems like performing night after night is taking a toll on the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:08 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas cheer for Jonas brothers during NYC show

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): As the famous boy band including Nick, Kevin Jonas gave a housefull performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in New York, their wives- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands.

Read More
iocl