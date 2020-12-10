Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, Jesse Collins to produce 2021 Oscars telecast

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday (local time) that Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins have agreed to produce the telecast, which will air on ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement is the surest sign given by the prestigious organtisation, that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is committed to mounting a televised 93rd Oscars ceremony -- in one form or another, despite the raging pandemic -- on April 25.

Veteran director Soderbergh burst onto the scene with 1989's 'Sex, Lies and Videotape' and won a best director Oscar for 2000's 'Traffic'. Sher is a twice Oscar-nominated producer whose first nomination came for producing Soderbergh's other 2000 film, 'Erin Brockovich,' with the second for producing Quentin Tarantino's 2012 pic 'Django Unchained'. And Collins, meanwhile, has considerable experience producing televised awards shows -- among them the 2019 Grammys, for which he received an Emmy nom. He is also set to produce the next Grammys and Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.



Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, "The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times. The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Collins, Sher and Soderbergh also said in a statement: "We're thrilled and terrified in equal measure. Because of the extraordinary situation we're all in, there's an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love."

The Hollywood Reporter reported, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, weighed in: "Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment and celebrate the artists who are dedicated to telling stories that stand the test of time. By enlisting this incredibly talented team of television and film producers, I'm confident we will deliver a prestigious event that will be remembered for years to come." (ANI)

