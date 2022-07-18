Steven Spielberg directs first music video for singer Marcus Mumford

Washington [U.S], July 18 (ANI): Ace Hollywood director Steven Spielberg directed his first music video for British-American singer Marcus Mumford's single 'Cannibal'.

Taking to Instagram, Marcus, shared a string of behind-the-lens pictures, which he captioned, "On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip."



In the monochrome picture, the singer could be seen on stage playing the guitar, while the legendary director can be seen holding a mobile in his hand.

In another picture shared by the 'I Will Wait' singer, the 'Jurrasic Park' director could be seen posing with his team members and the singer.





According to Variety, Steven Spielberg has a new first in his 50-year-plus directing career. He's directed a music video, using his smartphone, for Marcus Mumford's first solo track, "Cannibal."

"I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven." Marcus added to his caption.

'Cannibal' was released on July 14, 2022, and received a decent response from the netizens.

The music video has gathered over 141 thousand views on YouTube. (ANI)

