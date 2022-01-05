Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha gets engaged to Keith McNally's son Harry

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter, Sasha, has got engaged to restaurateur Keith McNally's son, Harry.

Balthazar restauranteur McNally announced the news on his Instagram handle, captioning a picture of the couple, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She... said Yes!"



As per Page Six, Sasha is Spielberg's daughter with wife Kate Capshaw -- while Harry's mother is McNally's ex, Lynn Wagenknecht.

Sasha went to Brown University and has appeared in high-profile movies including 'The Terminal' and 'Licorice Pizza'. She also performs as a singer under the name Buzzy Lee and is set to go on tour with Haim this year.



She told Blackbook in March, "Truly I started Buzzy so people wouldn't see the last name first."

In the same interview, she seemed to open up about her relationship with Harry.

She said, "I went through another breakup during COVID. Then I met truly the love of my life [who] I'm with now. The intimacy of getting to know someone during COVID, and I hope it's the same intimacy getting to know a record, that's what it's been like for me. You have no distractions. There's nothing around you except that person."

Along with a picture of the couple she posted in July, Sasha wrote, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)."

Harry helps manage his parents' place, The Odeon. He is also a musician, having just released a song titled 'Papaya'. Harry has also done work directing music videos for artists including Selena Gomez.

Last March, Harry directed Sasha's Tiny Desk concert for NPR.

"We filmed the live performance in Sasha's childhood bathroom using the toilet as a drummer's throne and the bathtub for pretty much everything else," he wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

