Steven Spielberg's son Sawyer makes big-screen acting debut in 'Honeydew'

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 16 (ANI): Ace Director Steven Spielberg's son Sawyer Spielberg' has hit the big screens with an acting debut in horror movie 'Honeydew.'

The 27-year-old actor's first feature film is set to debut at the European Film Market in Berlin later this month, cited the New York Post.

The horror movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is a "feverish horror set in New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an ageing farmer and her peculiar son."

Apart from Oscar-winning director's son, the movie also stars Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley. (ANI)

