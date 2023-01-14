Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' set to hit theatres in India on this date

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie 'The Fabelmans' after winning a Golden Globe award is all set to hit the theatres in India.

Taking to Twitter, Reliance Entertainment shared the details about the movie release.

This coming-of-age movie is loosely based on Spielberg's formative years and his relationship with his parents. LaBelle plays an aspiring young filmmaker. Williams performs a role based on Spielberg's mother, and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle.

Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch star in the movie.



"Most of my movies have been a reflection of things that happened to me in my formative years. Everything that a filmmaker puts him or herself into, even if it's somebody else's script, your life is going to come spilling out onto celluloid, whether you like it or not. It just happens. But with The Fabelmans, it wasn't about the metaphor; it was about the memory,

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's Lincoln and Munich. The film is produced by Amblin Entertainment & Reliance Entertainment.

Dhruv Sinha, Head International Businesses, Reliance Entertainment, expressed, "We, at Reliance Entertainment, are extremely proud of our long-lasting and fruitful partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. This association has borne fruit with films like The Help, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The Post, Green Book, and 1917 winning accolades at Oscar- and Golden Globe among others. We have brought to cinemas in India these creative masterpieces and now, on the same scale, we bring 'The Fabelmans' to audiences on 10th February."

The film won the Best Director and Best Picture - Drama Category awards at the recently held 80th Golden Globes.

'The Fabelmans' will hit cinemas across India on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

