Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' to release in November 2022

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans', a movie loosely based on the ace filmmaker's childhood, has got its release date.

As per Variety, 'The Fablemans' will be released in theatres on November 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend. The announcement regarding the release date was made by Universal and Amblin Partners on Monday.

Though the release calendar could change, 'The Fabelmans' is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which is set to release on November 11.

The semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' is set in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle.



Plot details have been kept under wraps, but the upcoming film is said to dramatise the developmental experiences of a movie-lover who eventually became the most commercially successful director in modern times.

Williams and Dano are expected to play roles inspired by Spielberg's mother and father, while Rogen's part is influenced by the director's favourite uncle. At the centre of the film is LaBelle, as an aspiring filmmaker named Sammy, with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' breakout Julia Butters portraying his sister, Anne.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator, 'Angels in America' playwright Tony Kushner. The pair recently teamed up on 'West Side Story', a big-screen adaptation of the classic musical.

Spielberg and Kushner previously teamed on 2005's historical action drama 'Munich' and 2012's period piece 'Lincoln', starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th president of the United States of America.

In addition to directing and co-writing, Spielberg is producing 'The Fabelmans' with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The film began production in July. (ANI)

